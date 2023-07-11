DOD Needs Clear Goals For NATO Allies' Support, GAO Says

By Micah Danney (July 11, 2023, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has spent more than $35 billion since 2015 to improve the military readiness of European allies and discourage aggression from Russia, but the initiative lacks measurable goals, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office....

