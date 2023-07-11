Ring Impostor Should Pay Amazon $425K, Judge Recommends

By Lauren Berg (July 10, 2023, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Amazon should be awarded $425,000 in its trademark infringement lawsuit against a company that allegedly scammed customers out of hundreds of dollars by purporting to offer technology support for Ring devices and Prime account activation, a California federal judge recommended Friday....

