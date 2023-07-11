Gordon & Rees Adds Trio Of Litigators Across Calif.

By James Mills (July 11, 2023, 10:28 AM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP is expanding its California team, announcing Monday it is bringing in two Edlin Gallagher Huie + Blum LLP construction and transportation litigators as partners in its Northern California offices, while also adding a Daugherty Lordan LLP labor and employment lawyer as a partner in its Orange County office....

