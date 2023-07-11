$42M Deal Proposed To End NJ Smelter Pollution Class Action

By Peter McGuire (July 11, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Residents of a New Jersey city and owners of a shuttered copper smelter want a Garden State federal judge to approve a $42 million cash settlement to resolve allegations that homes near the refinery were contaminated with toxic chemicals and the facility's owners hid the pollution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS