5th Circ. Reverses 'Backwards' Ruling Over Texas Tuition

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 11, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit vacated a federal court ruling that blocked the University of North Texas from charging out-of-state U.S. citizens more than immigrant students lacking permanent legal status who are residents of the state, saying while there may be valid preemption challenges to a state law governing tuition, "this is not one of them."...

