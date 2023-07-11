WaPo Wants Trump Media's $3.8B Suit Moved To Fed. Court

By Renee Hickman (July 11, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Washington Post has urged a Florida federal judge to remove to federal court a $3.8 billion defamation lawsuit by former President Donald Trump's social media startup, arguing "complete diversity exists" between the two sides because of where they are each based, while the amount in controversy far exceeds $75,000....

