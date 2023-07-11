Trump Defends Election Fraud Claims As Constitutional 'Duty'

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 11, 2023, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia judge is poised to decide whether former President Donald Trump can dodge a defamation lawsuit filed against him by a Pennsylvania election official after hearing arguments Tuesday on whether Trump's comments about election integrity — expressions his lawyer defended as a civic duty — were protected by presidential and legislative immunity....

