Ex-Leaders Accuse Amazon Union Of Breaking Labor Law

By Beverly Banks (July 11, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Amazon workers on Staten Island and former leaders of the Amazon Labor Union accused the independent labor organization and its president in Brooklyn federal court of violating federal labor law by not allowing members to vote on an amended constitution and not holding officer elections....

