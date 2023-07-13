Senate Panel Votes To Combat Social Media Drug Trafficking

By Katie Buehler (July 13, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted 16-5 Thursday to advance a bill that would require social media companies to report to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration the sale or distribution of illicit drugs on their platforms, with lawmakers vowing to give individuals the right to sue companies under the legislation....

