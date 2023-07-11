BofA Fined $150M By CFPB, OCC Over Fees, Credit Cards

By Jon Hill (July 11, 2023, 10:11 AM EDT) -- Bank of America NA will pay a combined $150 million in fines to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as part of settlements resolving alleged violations related to its credit card rewards, overdraft policies and sales practices, the agencies said Tuesday....

