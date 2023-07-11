Wake Forest Medical Center To Pay $3.8M To Close ERISA Suit

By Grace Elletson (July 11, 2023, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has agreed to pay $3.8 million to a class of 30,000 to end a lawsuit alleging it failed to tamp down on management fees and toss underperforming investment funds in its $2 billion retirement plan, according to a North Carolina federal court filing....

