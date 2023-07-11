File Found In Aretha Franklin's Couch Counts As A Will

By Danielle Ferguson (July 11, 2023, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A 2014 handwritten document found in the couch cushions of Aretha Franklin's home can be considered the late singer's will, a six-person Michigan state jury found Tuesday, teeing up a probate judge to decide whether that revokes a 2010 handwritten will and gives one of her sons more control over the estate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS