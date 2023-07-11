Express Scripts Fights Acthar Antitrust Class Cert. Bid

By Matthew Perlman (July 11, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts urged an Illinois federal court to reject a bid by the city of Rockford to certify a pair of classes over an alleged scheme to fix prices for the seizure medication Acthar, arguing that too many of the supposed class members were never harmed by the alleged conspiracy....

