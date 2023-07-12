Commerce To Probe China Steel Rod Tariff Dodge

By Micah Danney (July 12, 2023, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has taken up a petition from an Alabama-based maker of threaded steel rods alleging that Chinese producers are sidestepping U.S. tariffs, according to a notice posted for publication in the Federal Register on Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS