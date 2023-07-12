Energy Transfer Seeks To Undo $601.5M Williams Award

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 12, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Court of Chancery misinterpreted facts, misapplied the law and unfairly burdened Energy Transfer when it ordered the company to pay The Williams Cos. more than $600 million for backing out of a merger in 2016, Energy Transfer told the state's highest court Wednesday, urging the reversal of several lower court findings....

