Mass. Judge Must Face Suit Over Alleged Workplace Snubs

By Julie Manganis (July 11, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court judge has declined to dismiss a senior administrative law judge from a lawsuit by three of his former subordinates, finding that one person's "petty workplace disputes," such as unreturned calls and rebuffed handshakes, might be another person's hostile and retaliatory work environment....

