Judge Axes 'WallStreetBets' Founder's TM Suit Against Reddit

By Jasmin Boyce (July 11, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a Reddit forum founder's trademark suit against the platform over alleged infringement and dilution following the platform's decision to ban him from moderating the financial advice forum, holding that the creator was unable to establish he had priority over the mark....

