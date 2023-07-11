Lewis Brisbois Atty Says Ex-Firm Thinks Rules For 'Suckers'

By Catherine Marfin (July 11, 2023, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A former associate of a Houston-based commercial litigation firm and current Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP partner has asked a court to strike a weekend filing submitted by his former firm in the parties' ongoing back wages row, writing that his ex-firm's counsel "believes that following rules of court and the law is for suckers."...

