4th Circ. Halts $6B Va. Pipeline To Check Enviro Review

By Travis Bland (July 11, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday halted a crucial permitting component for a $6 billion natural gas pipeline slated to traverse Jefferson National Forest in Virginia, saying it wanted to review an environmental study challenged by the pipeline's opponents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS