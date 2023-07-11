Bed Bath & Beyond Gets Nod On $15M Baby Business IP Sale

By Vince Sullivan (July 11, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond received court approval Tuesday in New Jersey court for the $15.5 million sale of intellectual property assets associated with its Buybuy Baby brand after no actionable offer was made to keep that business unit operating as a going concern....

