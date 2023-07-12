3M Calls Bid To Disqualify MDL Judge 'Gamesmanship'

By Jonathan Capriel (July 12, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- 3M has encouraged a Minnesota federal magistrate judge to stick to his decision not to remove himself from an MDL concerning the company's post-surgery patient warming device despite his once having owned 3M stock and his wife's engagement with the company, waving away the plaintiffs' objections as mere "gamesmanship."...

