Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Republicans Fight Giving 'Dreamers' Health Insurance

By Britain Eakin (July 18, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Republican members of the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Tuesday criticized the Biden administration's proposal to expand Medicaid to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, saying it would incentivize more illegal immigration....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!