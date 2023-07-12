Cursing, Convos And Giants Tix: NJ Judge Under Ethics Fire

By George Woolston (July 12, 2023, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey municipal judge has been hit with an ethics complaint over his "propensity for profanity," penchant for improper conversations with prosecutors, fraternization with police officers at a local Hooters and gifting New York Giants tickets to the town's code enforcement officer....

