Hytera Can't Duck $49M Royalty After Radio Code Misuse

By Lauraann Wood (July 12, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Chinese telecom company Hytera will face a contempt hearing next month unless it puts $49 million into escrow to comply with its royalty payment obligations after a jury found it misappropriated Motorola Solutions' mobile radio code, an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS