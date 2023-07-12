Boxed Gets OK For IP Sale, Liquidation Plan Vote

By Rick Archer (July 12, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Online bulk pantry supply venture Boxed Inc. got permission from a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday to send its Chapter 11 plan out for a creditor vote after saying an intellectual property auction had brought in enough to fund the plan's liquidation trust....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS