Tort Funding Dispute Belongs in Arbitration, Fla. Firm Says

By David Minsky (July 12, 2023, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Two partners in a Florida law firm have urged a state court judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by an investor over a $4 million litigation funding fraud claim, saying that he sidestepped an arbitration agreement for the dispute and filed legal action against them instead....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS