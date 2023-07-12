Videographer Says Biden Social Media Case Bolsters Vax Suit

By Julie Manganis (July 12, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Boston news videographer has pushed to revive part of a suit alleging he was wrongly disciplined for Twitter posts calling COVID-19 the "Wuhan virus" and later fired for refusing to get vaccinated, pointing to last week's decision by a Louisiana federal judge barring the Biden administration from trying to correct misinformation on social media....

