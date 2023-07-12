Texas Panel Says Arms Makers Must Face Rifle Explosion Suit

By Gianna Ferrarin (July 12, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court ruled Wednesday that a group of ammunition and firearms manufacturers can't shake a suit by a man who was injured after a rifle exploded in his hand at a shooting range, finding that he wasn't required to serve an expert report on them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS