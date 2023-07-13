Gov't Takes 'No Surprises Act' Challenge To 5th Circ.

By Jasmin Boyce (July 13, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A group of federal agencies has urged the Fifth Circuit to reverse a Texas federal judge's decision rejecting provisions in an arbitration rule for a medical billing law known as the "No Surprises Act," arguing that the proposed rule falls squarely within Congress' directives....

