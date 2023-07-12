Texas DAs' Abortion Silence Bars Outsiders' Help, Groups Say

By Lauren Castle (July 12, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Reproductive rights advocates told a Texas federal judge Wednesday that seven prosecutors who refuse to say whether they would prosecute those who help women obtain out-of-state abortions shouldn't be dismissed from an abortion-related enforcement challenge because their silence has kept funds and others from providing services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS