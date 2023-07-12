Libya Can't Escape $20M Arbitration Award, 2nd Circ. Says

By Allison Grande (July 12, 2023, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday upheld a $20 million arbitral award that a Cypriot dairy and juice factory investor won against Libya, finding that the company hadn't given up its right to arbitrate the dispute by first suing the country in Libyan court and that the parties had "clearly and unmistakably" agreed to give arbitrators the primary power to decide jurisdictional issues. ...

