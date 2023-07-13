Split 4th Circ. Reopens Removal Hearing Over Faulty Notice

By Micah Danney (July 13, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A removal order against a Salvadoran woman and her son was overturned by a split Fourth Circuit, which found that two notices of an immigration hearing that she ultimately missed lacked the information necessary to be considered proper notices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS