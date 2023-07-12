NLRB Brooklyn Office Seeks To Compel Amazon To Bargain

By Emily Brill (July 12, 2023, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The head of the National Labor Relations Board's Brooklyn office filed a complaint Wednesday accusing Amazon of unlawfully refusing to negotiate with its single unionized warehouse, JFK8 in Staten Island, and seeking an order requiring the retail giant to come to the bargaining table....

