Meta, Princeton Urge Tossing IP Suit Over AI Data For Good

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 12, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms and Princeton University urged a San Francisco federal judge Wednesday to toss for good Planner 5D's allegations they infringed its 3D models to train artificial intelligence projects, saying the home design software company doesn't have valid copyrights and didn't try to protect its purported trade secrets....

