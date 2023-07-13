Southwest Says Insurer Must Cover Network Failure Costs

By Emily Enfinger (July 13, 2023, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines should prevail in a coverage fight over mitigation costs stemming from a 2016 computer network failure, the airline told the Fifth Circuit, saying a lower court was wrong in finding that the costs fall outside the coverage range of an excess cyber insurance policy....

