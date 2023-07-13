Mich. Top Court Says Code Violation Isn't Deed Encumbrance

By Brent Godwin (July 13, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court ruled that a building code violation that was not apparent at the time of a condo sale does not qualify as an encumbrance that would violate a warranty deed, saying a lower court's interpretation was too broad....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS