GM Drivers' Emissions Suits Nixed After 6th Circ. Ruling

By Linda Chiem (July 13, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has dismantled consolidated proposed class actions from drivers in some two dozen states accusing General Motors of rigging certain Chevrolet Cruze, Silverado and Sierra vehicles with emissions-cheating software, finding the drivers' claims are preempted under recent Sixth Circuit precedent....

