Court Won't Cut Pre-2009 Smith & Nephew Hip Implant Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (July 13, 2023, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Maryland federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over Smith & Nephew's allegedly defective hip implants declined the company's "sweeping request" to boot out plaintiffs who received their implants before October 2009, saying Thursday that each claim must be carefully reviewed....

