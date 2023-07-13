Atty Loses Defamation Suit Over NC Blogger's Election Posts

By Hayley Fowler (July 13, 2023, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A real estate and intellectual property attorney has lost her libel suit against a blogger accused of broadcasting false claims about the lawyer's alleged "rap sheet" while she was running for local office, with a North Carolina federal judge finding the attorney couldn't clear such a high bar for defamation as a public figure....

