Surf Air Mobility Pushes Direct Listing Date To July 27

By Tom Zanki (July 13, 2023, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Electric aviation company Surf Air Mobility Inc. on Thursday set its direct listing for July 27, about two weeks later than originally disclosed, marking the first company to pursue this alternative to an initial public offering in 14 months and since a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affects direct listings....

