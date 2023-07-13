2nd Circ. Revives Niagara Falls Radioactive Waste Claims

By Anna Bongardino (July 13, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday negated a district court's decision to let Union Carbide Corp. and Occidental Chemical Corp. escape a 2017 suit by Niagara Falls residents and businesses that claim the chemical companies dumped radioactive waste onto their properties from the 1940s until at least the 1970s....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS