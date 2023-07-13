Fla. Jet Co. Sues Reinsurer Over Aircraft Taken By Russia

By David Minsky (July 13, 2023, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida aviation company has sued a reinsurer for $175 million worth of aircraft leased to a Russian company that didn't return the planes after Ukraine was invaded last year, saying that the losses are covered under standard contract provisions related to war....

