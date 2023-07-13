Web Designer Ruling Doesn't Help Texas Judge, Agency Says

By Peter McGuire (July 13, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that a webpage designer has the right to deny gay customers has no bearing on a Texas judge's appeal of a warning from the Lone Star state's judicial watchdog for her refusal to oversee same-sex marriages, according to the agency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS