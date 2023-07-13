Baxter Hid Supply Chain Woes From Shareholders, Suit Says

By Sydney Price (July 13, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Medical supply company Baxter International Inc. was hit with a proposed class action alleging the company hid the impact of supply chain issues on its financial health from shareholders with the hope the problems would simply subside, a "reckless gamble" that ultimately caused investor losses....

