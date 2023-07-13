OFAC Head Who Crafted Russian Sanctions To Lead FinCEN

By Sarah Jarvis (July 13, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Thursday that the head of its Office of Foreign Assets Control, who helped craft the U.S. sanctions strategy combating Russia's war against Ukraine, will be the new director of the department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network....

