Minn. Twins Accused Of Infringing 'Summerfest' Trademark

By Elaine Briseño (July 13, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A festival organizer is suing the Minnesota Twins in a Wisconsin federal court, claiming on Thursday that the MLB team's "Twin City Summer Fest" festival has infringed its trademark and subsequently created confusion and harmed its reputation....

