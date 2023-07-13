10th Circ. Enforces OK Of Baker Hughes' Oil Project Award

By Caroline Simson (July 13, 2023, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday enforced a roughly $500,000 arbitral award favoring Baker Hughes in a dispute over an Ecuadorian oil project, issuing a novel ruling concluding that the oil field services provider's' failure to produce the original Spanish version of the award didn't warrant tossing the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS