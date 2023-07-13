NY's Child Victims Act Withstands Constitutional Challenge

By Y. Peter Kang (July 13, 2023, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday said the Child Victims Act, which allows minor victims of sexual assault to file civil lawsuits until age 55, is not unconstitutional because it serves as a reasonable remedy for those who may take decades to come to terms with their abuse....

