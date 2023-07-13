Judge Tells Amazon Union To 'Work This Out Yourselves'

By Frank G. Runyeon (July 13, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday rejected a request by former Amazon Labor Union leaders to bar current leadership from retaliating against them, asking the union members to "work it out" themselves and voicing skepticism that the case belonged in her court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS