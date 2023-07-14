Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nerve Stimulator Co. Again Beats Investor Suit Over $78M IPO

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 14, 2023, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An investor in bioelectronic medicine company electroCore Inc. will have one final shot at revising her proposed class action alleging that the company misrepresented the types and scope of agreements the company had in place with commercial health insurance companies in the lead-up to its $77.7 million initial public offering in June 2018, a New Jersey federal judge has decided....

